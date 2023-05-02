Smart Embesto set for better things for Roger Varian after outclassing rivals on his debut

Embesto lit up a run-of-the-mill card on the Norfolk coast with a six-length trouncing of his rivals in the mile maiden and could well make a splash in Group company. Trainer Roger Varian and jockey David Egan were winning the three-year-old only contest for the second year running after Akhu Najla did the business 12 months ago.

Newcomer Embesto had been showing plenty of prowess on the Newmarket gallops in the spring and certainly reproduced that when racing up the middle of the track. The son of Roaring Lion showed an electric turn of foot and could be in line for something like the Listed Heron Stakes at Sandown next time out.

Egan, who is looking forward to riding Sakheer for the stable in the 2,000 Guineas on Saturday, said: "Embesto had done some good work at home and enjoyed a nice educational introduction as all of Roger's do. He travelled well throughout the race and reminds me of Akhu Najla, who won this last year."

Frost double

Kevin Frost registered a first double since switching his operation from Staffordshire to Nottinghamshire a couple of years ago, initiated by bargain buy Franco Grasso.

The 9-1 chance is one of only 25 horses at Frost's base near Newark and ran out a game winner of the 1m3½f handicap under Jack Mitchell.

He said: "Franco Grasso is my kind of horse. He cost me only 11,000gns at Tatts in February and we fancied him first time at Southwell but the rider made the running. He's a hold-up horse as he showed today."

Frost had his best season in 2022 and made it seven already this campaign when Siam Fox obliged in the mile handicap under John Egan. He said: "He gets jarred up easily so he spends plenty of time in the equine pool to keep fit. He can swim and then gallop and he's shown the benefit of that today."

Suits you

It's not often trainer John Butler leads his own horses up in a suit so that was a tip in itself before Solanna justified 5-2 favouritism in the opening 1m2f handicap under Oisin Murphy.

The topweight came from off a good pace set by Girl Inthe Picture and owner Ken Snell said: "Unfortunately, Solanna's dam Night Lily passed away recently so this was a nice win. She'd won at Nottingham so we knew she'd like a Flat track like this."

Murphy doubled up when Wild Side justified favouritism for George Boughey in the 7f maiden fillies stakes.

Racing League

Yarmouth is looking forward to what is believed to be the track's first terrestrial TV coverage on July 27 when its evening fixture kicks off this year's Racing League.

The six-race card could have races in the region of £50,000 each and the track is hoping for a decent crowd as the meeting falls in the first week of the summer school holidays.

General manager Glenn Tubby said: "I've been here for 23 years and we've never had terrestrial TV coverage so we're getting excited about the prospect of joining the Racing League and being on ITV."

