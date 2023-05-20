Slam dunk for Shaquille after nightmare journey for North Yorkshire trainer Julie Camacho
- 1st7Shaquille100/30
- 2nd3Desert Cop33/1
- 3rd2Aesop's Fables8/1
- 3rd4Noble Stylefav8/11
A nightmare journey south paid off in style for Julie Camacho, whose Shaquille won the Listed Carnarvon Stakes.
"We've literally just got here," said Camacho, who trains in North Yorkshire. "This is down to the team because he can be a bit tricky going out.
"I take the credit, but it should go to my husband Steve [Brown] as well as he does a lot with this horse, although at home he's an absolute angel, a darling."
Shaquille is 7-1 (from 25) with Paddy Power and Betfair for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot next month, when connections will hope for a smoother journey.
"This means a lot, especially as we've had such a rough trip here," Camacho added. "It's been stressful and I was getting instructions. The A34 was shut, so we ended up in Oxford reversing up streets. It should have taken just over four hours, but we left at 8.15am and arrived just before the race [1.50].
"Newbury has never been a lucky track for us. I know it's competitive down here, so it might be a daft thing to say, but we've had winners at other tracks."
Ascot aim
Haskoy emerged as a live player for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot next month when winning the Group 3 Al Rayyan Stakes, also known as the Aston Park Stakes.
Trained by Ralph Beckett for the Juddmonte operation, she was given an inspired ride by Frankie Dettori and is 8-1 (from 16) with Paddy Power for the Ascot showpiece.
"The Gold Cup is a big ask for any horse," said Beckett. "It's more like a war than a horse race. It's tough for all of them, and some never come back from it, but I'm more inclined to do it now she's won a Group race."
O'Brien milestone
Aidan O'Brien has won about every big race worth winning, but – thanks to Bertinelli – he added his name to the list of successful trainers in the London Gold Cup, which was sponsored by BetVictor and has a rich roll of honour.
He said: "It's a lovely race to win at a lovely track, and it's a great distance [1m2f] for three-year-olds. It's just perfect and a lovely run into Royal Ascot."
Immaculately bred, Bertinelli is regarded as a fine prospect by O'Brien, who added: "He's a next-year horse really and shouldn't be doing what he's doing because he's so big – it's just his natural ability getting him there."
O'Brien and rider Ryan Moore doubled up when Warm Heart won the Listed fillies' race.
Force too strong
Lambourn trainer Roger Teal celebrated a winner at his local track when Bear Force One emerged on top in the mile handicap, and he could not hide his delight.
He said: "We had a winner at Ascot last week and one at Sandown at the start of the week, but then York was a nightmare. Nothing went right, so I think we'll have to stay close to home from now on!
"We always have a quiet April, but hopefully we can get rolling now, and I've a couple of two-year-olds who are starting to shine at home."
Read more:
'He'll go down as one of the most consistent we've trained' - Modern Games delivers again with Lockinge win
Trainer hails 'unbelievable' debut winner who hit 999-1 in-running before thundering home
'It's a great team' - Brian Hughes's hot start to season continues with Bangor treble for Donald McCain
Watch House Cross delivers for De Bromhead in feature novice chase
The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.