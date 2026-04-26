Sky Bet Sunday Series star Letsbefrank shines again with remarkable win to complete 398-1 Jim Goldie double

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Letsbefrank notched his fourth Sky Bet Sunday Series success with a thrilling last-gasp verdict in the 1m4½f handicap.

The six-year-old was a three-time winner during the 2024 Sunday Series for trainer Jim Goldie, when he became the first horse to win the £100,000 bonus, but he had not won since the last of those at Pontefract in August 2024.

Despite looking booked for minor honours heading into the final furlong, Letsbefrank flew home under 5lb claimer Lauren Young to score by a neck at 20-1.

Young told Racing TV: "He lost his way a wee bit last year and I was minded just to get him out of the stalls today and settle him where he was happy. He was happy to be travelling last.

"We turned in and he started passing his rivals – he enjoys being ridden like that and he kept on finding. I thought about a furlong out we'd definitely keep on for a place, but he kept on quickening. I'm delighted."

Letsbefrank completed a 398-1 double for Goldie, who also struck in the 1m1f fillies' handicap with 18-1 shot Krissy .

Electric Eddy

Eddy Greatrex enhanced his excellent track record when getting Seed Ya Later up in the 5f maiden.

The two-year-old denied Donna Rumma by a short head and took Greatrex's strike-rate at the track to a red-hot 50 per cent, with four winners from eight rides.

Greatrex said: "She showed a good turn of foot in slower conditions last time, and just took a bit of time to warm up in this. You can't buy an attitude like she has and I can see her progressing."

Persuasion pounces

Persuasion made it two wins from three track starts when narrowly landing the 7f handicap.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more