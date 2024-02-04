Brilliant Ballyburn storms into Supreme and Baring Bingham favouritism with emphatic Grade 1 victory

Today's Offers 8 All offers

The drop back to two miles proved no problem for Ballyburn as he landed the Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle comfortably under Paul Townend to give Willie Mullins a sixth straight Grade 1 victory at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Ballyburn justified 10-11 favouritism to provide Mullins with his 12th winner in the Grade 1 and gave some compensation to Townend after he had been unseated from Gaelic Warrior when beaten in the previous race.

Ballyburn was beaten over two miles when sent off at odds-on for his hurdling debut at Fairyhouse in December before recording an emphatic success when upped to two-and-a-half miles on soft to heavy ground at Leopardstown in December.

Just as it was for that emphatic 25-length victory, the final hurdle was omitted due to low sun and Ballyburn pulled seven lengths clear of Slade Steel on the extended run in.

Ballyburn: ante-post favourite for the Supreme and Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdles Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Mullins has been responsible for 11 of the last 12 winners of the Leopardstown Grade 1 and Ballyburn could attempt to emulate the likes of Champagne Fever, Vautour, Klassical Dream and Appreciate It, who followed up in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Ballyburn was shortened into 5-4 favourite (from 9-2) with Paddy Power for the Cheltenham Festival opener, while Betfair went 2-1 (from 4-1) for the Baring Bingham.

The Baring Bingham was the Grade 1 novice that the Mullins-trained Sir Gerhard won after landing this race in 2022 and asked which would be the likely festival target, owner Ronnie Bartlett told Racing TV: "Who knows? We'll just enjoy today."

Bartlett, who enjoyed Baring Bingham success with Simonsig in 2012, added: “He’s a very special horse and long may it continue. He was very good today, very slick over his hurdles and very sharp at the front end. Paul gave him a great ride."

Bartlett owns the six-year-old son of Flemensfirth with football agent David Manasseh, who said: "Willie just said to me ‘thank god the transfer window is shut so you can’t sell the horse!’"

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Cheltenham, March 12)

Sky Bet: 5-4 Ballyburn, 3 Mystical Power, 6 Jeriko Du Reponet, 9 Firefox, 11 Caldwell Potter, 14 No Flies On Him, Ile Atlantique, 16 bar

