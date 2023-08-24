Sir Mark Prescott hails 'fantastic' homebred success as Trooper Bisdee racks up another win

Sir Mark Prescott was delighted by the team effort after Trooper Bisdee registered a fourth win of the campaign in the 2m female amateur jockeys' handicap.

The three-year-old son of Australia provided Mr and Mrs Kelsey-Fry with a homebred victory after landing the opening contest by eight lengths.

Prescott said: "He's homebred by Mr and Mrs Kelsey-Fry, which is marvellous. Owner-breeders are terribly important in this day and age – every trainer will tell you how fantastic they are.

“I've trained the whole family – the mother [Merritt Island] was useful and all of this horse's siblings have won as well."

The family ties did not end there as winning jockey Poppy Scott’s father also enjoyed success as a rider for Prescott.

He said: "Poppy's ridden out for us for four years now, which is terrific, and her father rode several amateur winners for us. This really is a home-produced success."

Trooper Bisdee’s three previous wins had come on quick ground and Prescott was keen to emphasise the importance of underfoot conditions for the gelding.

He said: "He needs it firm, which is unusual to find these days, and thankfully Ffos Las dried up enough for him. When horses like him get that very firm ground they do have an edge."

Beckett’s good form continues

It was a day to remember for Ralph Beckett as, together with a winner at Newmarket, he enjoyed a 68-1 treble on the card.

Headlined by Esmeray claiming the feature 1m2f, Going The Distance scored in the 7½f novice stakes and Roost landed the concluding 1m4f handicap to provide Beckett with an 18th winner in the past fortnight.

