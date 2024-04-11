'The rough makes the smooth so much better' - Sir Gino storms home to give Nicky Henderson much-needed Grade 1 glory

Sir Gino extended his unbeaten record to four and provided trainer Nicky Henderson with a much-needed big-race success in the Grade 1 Juvenile Hurdle under Nico de Boinville.

The Seven Barrows team were without a winner at the Cheltenham Festival last month amid major concerns about the health of some of the horses in the yard. Sir Gino was due to run in the Triumph Hurdle, but he was declared a late non-runner.

The four-year-old provided the stable with a significant victory as he finished three and a quarter lengths clear of the Willie Mullins-trained Kargese, and Henderson was able to breath a sigh of relief as a result.

Speaking to ITV Racing, Henderson said: "It means a lot, of course it does. The good thing with bad days is that you hope there’s going to be light at the end of the tunnel and everyone has done just brilliantly.

"He’s a very good horse and I hope he’s got a long life in front of him. It looked like a messy race as Paul [Townend] was getting pulled all over the place, but he’s [Sir Gino] good though."

Nicky Henderson is surrounded by reporters at Aintree after Sir Gino's victory Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

De Boinville praised the staff at Seven Barrows for their efforts during a tough period.

He said: "That makes up for a lot of it. It’s been a really tough couple of months, fair play to the staff at home because they’ve kept their smiles on their faces and the boss has as well.

"You take the rough with the smooth in this game, and the rough makes the smooth so much better."

Owned by Marie and Joe Donnelly, Sir Gino was winning for the third time since joining Henderson's yard last year. He was last seen winning the Triumph Hurdle trial at Cheltenham in January and de Boinville was thrilled with another victorious effort.

He added: "He’s a fantastic horse and he’ll be a really lovely chaser in time. He’s got his whole career ahead of him and he didn’t mind the ground too much. He has a tremendous turn of foot and to do it like that was great."

Kalif Du Berlais, a 9-2 shot for Paul Nicholls, finished 14 lengths behind Kargese in second, while Intellotto and Dirty Den finished fourth and fifth respectively.

