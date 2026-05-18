'She's very speedy’ - Karl Burke juvenile cut to 5-1 for Royal Ascot glory after scintillating success in race won by Venetian Sun

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Wild Blossom impressively won the 5f fillies’ novice by ten lengths for Karl Burke and has been cut to 5-1 for the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Wathnan Racing-owned two-year-old, who was 300,000gns breeze-up purchase in April, justified 15-8 favouritism in style on her debut under James Doyle in a field of four.

The trainer used this race as a springboard to Royal Ascot success last season, with Venetian Sun winning it last year before going on to land the Albany Stakes on her next start.

James Doyle, speaking to Racing TV, said: “She was impressive. It looks like Karl has targeted another good filly at the race.

“It was very pleasing. They had a good downpour before racing, so the ground was quite slow, which was a bit of an unknown, but she coped quite well. It was all nice and smooth; the only moment she had was a little jink when she went out onto the track and I almost came off of her but apart from that she was foot-perfect.

“She’s very speedy but she has a good temperament, she’s very adaptable. I was happy there to get a lead and just ride her to finish, but when Kevin’s horse [Miss Haversham] went on I switched it up a bit and she was very relaxed.

“I’d say she was more Queen Mary than Albany. We’ve got plenty to sort out in the coming weeks, so we’ll see where she fits, but she’s quick for sure."

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