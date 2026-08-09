'She's the first into work every day and the last one out' - apprentice jockey claims maiden success as Arnaz ends 27-month drought

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Arnaz ended a 27-month drought without a win in fine fashion when providing fledgling jockey Hope Regan with a breakthrough success in the 6f apprentice handicap.

Regan, 20, took command of the race from the outset on the 9-1 chance and made all to strike on her 30th ride, with the two-and-a-quarter-length success earning her praise from winning trainer Mark Loughnane.

"I'm absolutely delighted for her," he said. "She's the first into work every day and the last one out. She deserves a win like that. She's riding well, she's a good kid, and she's got a good jockey coach in Rodi Greene.

"Jack Hind, her agent, has already got her an outside ride too after only a couple of weeks, so that's a great sign. I haven't put her on many chances, but she's got it done today."

Arnaz has proved a tricky customer for Loughnane, and Sunday's success marked the five-year-old's first win since May 2024.

"He can be a monkey all right when he comes to the track, so we just have to try different things," Loughnane said.

"We wanted Hope to bounce and go as fast as they could and get the rail, and she's ridden him really well. She's got a nice future. We had a plan at the start of the year to get her some practice over the summer and we'll have a team of horses over the winter on the all-weather."

Whisper wins at last

Chepstow's 100th anniversary raceday also marked the breakthrough win of Redhot Whisper , who claimed a belated maiden victory at the 21st attempt in the mile handicap for Adrian Wintle.

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