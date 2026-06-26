'She's taken a big step forward' - Richard Spencer eyes £275,000 contest with improving homebred juvenile

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Zigazig Ah booked her ticket to next month's Weatherbys Super Sprint after getting off the mark at the second attempt in the 6f fillies' maiden.

Trained by Richard Spencer, the daughter of Rajasinghe went one better than her narrow second on the all-weather at Lingfield to defeat Rocsane a length under Saffie Osborne.

Spencer is now eyeing a drop down in trip for the £275,000 Super Sprint at Newbury on July 18 for Zigazig Ah.

"She'll head to Newbury for the Super Sprint," he said. "She gets in off a nice weight of 8st 4lb so hopefully she can have a good chance in that. She's very versatile and has sharpened up from her first run.

"They didn't go very quickly and she was still a bit keen today. She's still learning and will improve from that. She'll have no issues coming back to five furlongs, and the stallion, Rajasinghe, is doing us proud."

Spencer was pleased with the improvement his filly showed on her second run, and also expressed his delight for owner-breeder Phil Cunningham.

"I was very pleased," he said. "She ran very well on her debut, so we knew she'd come on, and she's taken a big step forward. It was nice to get her head in front with a GBB bonus, which was great for Phil, who bred her."

Gorgeous success

The Dylan Cunha-trained Gorgeous Mr George registered a fifth course victory when narrowly defeating Luzon Heights in the mile handicap.

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