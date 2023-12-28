'She's riding as good as ever' - Emma Smith-Chaston's festivities roll on as she makes hay with Micky Hammond

Emma Smith-Chaston's fine festive run of form continued when Trac bravely landed the opening 2m3f conditional jockeys' novice handicap chase.

Having kicked clear on the home turn, the Micky Hammond-trained six-year-old held on to win by three-quarters of a length to make it two wins from three starts at the track.

Hammond said: "He was actually second in this race last year, but he bumped into one and he certainly wasn't winning out of turn. His biggest asset is his jumping and we'll have to move up in grade now, but he's physically and mentally ready for that."

The success also made it three winners from her last seven rides for Smith-Chaston, who also rode a double for Hammond at Sedgefield on Tuesday.

The Middleham trainer added: "She was very unlucky with injury in the summer, so it's great to see her riding as good as ever. Conor O'Farrell, Becky Smith and our conditional Josh Thomson are all injured at the moment, so she's our only fit jockey out of four we usually use."

Drought ended

Crixus's Escape ended over three years without a win when storming to success in the 3m1f handicap chase.

Without victory since November 2020, the Gillian Boanas-trained ten-year-old bounced back to his best to end his lengthy drought with an 11-length success under Theo Gillard.

Welcome win

Tracy Waggott ended a 337-day wait for a winner with Hajey's victory in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle.

