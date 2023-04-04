'She’s quite an exciting filly' - Alice Haynes holds Gemini Star in high regard after first victory

Racing Post logo
Alice Haynes believes Gemini Star has the potential for a strong season and she started it in perfect style with victory in the 5f maiden.

The three-year-old filly was making her first appearance of the year, having finished a two-length second on debut at Haydock in October.

The daughter of Group 1 winner Starspangledbanner went one better on her comeback when beating Victory Flagship by one and a quarter lengths.

Haynes said: “I think she’s quite an exciting filly. She had a nice debut last year and was a little bit ring-rusty today but she got going late. 

"Kieran [O'Neill, jockey] didn’t give her an awful hard time and we’re happy because she can stay over five furlongs or even get an easy six.

“We should see a lot of improvement and she was professional, but regarding going through the gears she took a little longer than I would’ve liked.”

Haynes enjoyed her best tally for winners when hitting the 50 mark last year and now has six on the board for 2023.

She added: “It’s been good so far, I think! We had a little bit of a quiet spell in February and into March, but we’ve regrouped and in the last week they’ve all been running well so it’s exciting looking ahead.

“The two-year-olds this year, who’ll eventually turn three like her, are all doing well and we’ll have plenty to go to war with.”

Three in a row

Hoots Toots made it a hat-trick of wins for trainers Mick and David Easterby with his success in the 7f handicap.

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 4 April 2023Last updated 19:14, 4 April 2023
