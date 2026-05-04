- More
'She's pretty smart' - Richard Hughes unearths another exciting filly with Royal Ascot hopes
- 1st6Love Is16/1
- 2nd2Beauty Box9/4
- 3rd4Chanter Le Blues11/1
Richard Hughes is excited by the future of Love Is and could target Royal Ascot after she produced an impressive winning debut in the 6f fillies' novice.
The daughter of Sioux Nation, who was purchased for €90,000 as a yearling, took a while to warm to her task in the six-runner race, but rallied home strongest and finished a length and three quarters clear of Beauty Box.
Hughes said: "She'd never been away, and you could tell at halfway because she was very raw and green, but the penny dropped and she flew home. She's a huge stride on her and she's a nice filly. We've always liked her, and she just does enough at home, but the way she quickened was lovely."
"I was looking at the sectionals, and she was a second quicker than any other horse in the last furlong. She's pretty smart."
Love Is has added her name to a good list of fillies for the Lambourn trainer this season, and next month's royal meeting could be an option in the future.
Hughes said: "I'd say she'll probably end up there [Royal Ascot]. She might need another run before that, as she was so green, but we'll see. The filly, Lazurite, who was second the other day, is probably a little bit quicker than this one, but I've got a good bunch of fillies."
It was the first leg of a double for jockey Finley Marsh, who rode Decade Of Time to success in the mile novice, while Hughes also won at Kempton with Marengo Storm.
Coakley collects
Trainer Denis Coakley continued his good form in the opening 6f handicap with 33-1 winner Our Guy. He has now sent out two winners from his last eight runners.
Read these next:
Ascot carries out threat to leave Racecourse Association sparking major rupture in British racing
Jockey Club issues fresh ultimatum and threatens to join Ascot in quitting Racecourse Association
Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Warwick: 'She saves her best for this track' - Crystal Days kicks off a 24-1 double for Ben Jones and Ben Pauling
- Fakenham: 'He has taken us through all sorts of trials and tribulations' – Tommie Beau wins Norfolk National again after four-year gap
- Kempton: 'With a turn of foot like that it's exciting' - Thunder Call strikes to continue Cieren Fallon's hot streak
- Down Royal: 'I didn’t think I was going to win' - Berto Ramirez lands his first win at 25-1 for Andrew McNamara
- Bath: 'A day I'll remember forever' - amateur responsible for looking after The Jukebox Man celebrates first winner under rules
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- Premier League betting offer: Get 50-1 Man Utd or 60-1 Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Manchester United vs Liverpool
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Man United vs Liverpool with Betfair
- Best 1,000 Guineas 2026 betting offers and free bets worth £650
- Warwick: 'She saves her best for this track' - Crystal Days kicks off a 24-1 double for Ben Jones and Ben Pauling
- Fakenham: 'He has taken us through all sorts of trials and tribulations' – Tommie Beau wins Norfolk National again after four-year gap
- Kempton: 'With a turn of foot like that it's exciting' - Thunder Call strikes to continue Cieren Fallon's hot streak
- Down Royal: 'I didn’t think I was going to win' - Berto Ramirez lands his first win at 25-1 for Andrew McNamara
- Bath: 'A day I'll remember forever' - amateur responsible for looking after The Jukebox Man celebrates first winner under rules
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- Premier League betting offer: Get 50-1 Man Utd or 60-1 Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Manchester United vs Liverpool
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Man United vs Liverpool with Betfair
- Best 1,000 Guineas 2026 betting offers and free bets worth £650