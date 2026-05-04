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Reportstoday
14:23 Windsor

'She's pretty smart' - Richard Hughes unearths another exciting filly with Royal Ascot hopes

Richard Hughes: overwhelmed by congratulatory messages and well-wishers after the July Cup
Richard Hughes: has another exciting filly in his yard Credit: Edward Whitaker
Play6 ran
14:23 WindsorFlat Turf
Distance: 6fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Love Is
    16/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Beauty Box
    9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Chanter Le Blues
    11/1
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Richard Hughes is excited by the future of Love Is and could target Royal Ascot after she produced an impressive winning debut in the 6f fillies' novice.

The daughter of Sioux Nation, who was purchased for €90,000 as a yearling, took a while to warm to her task in the six-runner race, but rallied home strongest and finished a length and three quarters clear of Beauty Box.

Hughes said: "She'd never been away, and you could tell at halfway because she was very raw and green, but the penny dropped and she flew home. She's a huge stride on her and she's a nice filly. We've always liked her, and she just does enough at home, but the way she quickened was lovely."

"I was looking at the sectionals, and she was a second quicker than any other horse in the last furlong. She's pretty smart."

Love Is has added her name to a good list of fillies for the Lambourn trainer this season, and next month's royal meeting could be an option in the future.

Hughes said: "I'd say she'll probably end up there [Royal Ascot]. She might need another run before that, as she was so green, but we'll see. The filly, Lazurite, who was second the other day, is probably a little bit quicker than this one, but I've got a good bunch of fillies."

It was the first leg of a double for jockey Finley Marsh, who rode Decade Of Time to success in the mile novice, while Hughes also won at Kempton with Marengo Storm.

Coakley collects

Trainer Denis Coakley continued his good form in the opening 6f handicap with 33-1 winner Our Guy. He has now sent out two winners from his last eight runners.

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Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo 

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Lambourn correspondent

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14:23 WindsorPlay
Betwright Windsor Flat Season Opener Fillies' Novice Stakes (GBB Race)6 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Love Is
    16/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Beauty Box
    9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Chanter Le Blues
    11/1
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