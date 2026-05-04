'She's pretty smart' - Richard Hughes unearths another exciting filly with Royal Ascot hopes

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Richard Hughes is excited by the future of Love Is and could target Royal Ascot after she produced an impressive winning debut in the 6f fillies' novice.

The daughter of Sioux Nation, who was purchased for €90,000 as a yearling, took a while to warm to her task in the six-runner race, but rallied home strongest and finished a length and three quarters clear of Beauty Box.

Hughes said: "She'd never been away, and you could tell at halfway because she was very raw and green, but the penny dropped and she flew home. She's a huge stride on her and she's a nice filly. We've always liked her, and she just does enough at home, but the way she quickened was lovely."

"I was looking at the sectionals, and she was a second quicker than any other horse in the last furlong. She's pretty smart."

Love Is has added her name to a good list of fillies for the Lambourn trainer this season, and next month's royal meeting could be an option in the future.

Hughes said: "I'd say she'll probably end up there [Royal Ascot]. She might need another run before that, as she was so green, but we'll see. The filly, Lazurite, who was second the other day, is probably a little bit quicker than this one, but I've got a good bunch of fillies."

It was the first leg of a double for jockey Finley Marsh, who rode Decade Of Time to success in the mile novice, while Hughes also won at Kempton with Marengo Storm .

Coakley collects

Trainer Denis Coakley continued his good form in the opening 6f handicap with 33-1 winner Our Guy . He has now sent out two winners from his last eight runners.

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