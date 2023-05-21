'She's learning and she's very intelligent' - Mares' Hurdle target for Gala Marceau after Grade 1 victory

If owner Kenny Alexander was worried he might be short of a top-drawer replacement for the retired Honeysuckle, then he can spend a summer at ease after Gala Marceau put in a flawless performance under Danny Mullins, sprinting clear of local favourite Losange Bleu in the Grade 1 Prix Alain du Breil for four-year-old hurdlers.

Most observers would consider she benefited from the rub of the green when defeating stablemate Lossiemouth at the Dublin Racing Festival and in truth some of her races since have been a case of doing too much too early.

"She's learning and she's very intelligent, you see that with how she jumps," said Mullins. "Maybe early in the season she was just too gassy but that was great to see.

"We hoped today the trip would be ideal. Zarak The Brave split her and Lossiemouth at Punchestown back over two miles but before that at Cheltenham, over two miles one, she hit the line well. Hopefully it opens up nice avenues with her next season."

Gala Marceau was an 11-length winner of the Listed Prix Girofla here for trainer Sylvain Dehez before heading to Ireland and Willie Mullins believed experience played a part in the difference between her performance and that of third-placed Zarak The Brave.

"It's a big improvement for her and I think a notable scalp because there was a lot of confidence behind Losange Bleu," said Mullins. "Early in the season she was just full of gas and wasn't settling. I imagine these big hurdles were a big help to her in terms of settling.

"We all love a filly who's able to come through a whole season and at the very end put in probably her best performance. Danny thought she'd be one who would suit the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham next season."

Mullins added: "Zarak The Brave didn't jump well enough in the first mile. He doesn't have the experience and I would imagine the next time Paul [Townend] will try to stay a bit closer. When he settled him he didn't jump as well."

Felix de Giles was also on the Grade 1 scoreboard after steering the David Cottin-trained Juntos Ganamos to victory in the Prix Ferdinand Dufaure for four-year-old chasers.

"It's such a pleasure to ride horses like him," said De Giles, who leads the jockeys' standing in France and was enjoying success at the highest level for the first time.

"He's extraordinary, this horse, he has a huge heart and he's just a champion. He is better every time I ride him and he certainly could develop into a Grand Steeple-Chase horse."

