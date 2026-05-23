'She's in the form of her life' - Somespring Special and Ben Jones maintain perfect partnership to land feature race

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Somespring Special looks to be a fun prospect for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White after she maintained her perfect record with Ben Jones in the feature 3m handicap chase.

The eight-year-old recorded her best-ever Racing Post Rating when winning at Newton Abbot this month and again produced a smart performance under Jones to score on her first try over the trip.

"I think we're three from three now," Jones told Sky Sports Racing. "She's a pleasure to ride, she's very, very uncomplicated. To be fair to the governor, he rang me after Newton Abbot where she won the last day and said there were two options – today or Uttoxeter tomorrow. I said, 'Let's just try three miles', and on the first circuit I was thinking that was the wrong call.

"She was very keen, but saw it out well in the end. She's a fantastic jumper in her own way and is in the form of her life. She skips off that better ground."

Crystal clear

The in-form duo of Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero were back among the winners again after Crystal Glance completed an across-the-card treble in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle.

The 9-2 shot struck under Toby Wynne to follow up stablemate Le Gentleman 's success 35 minutes prior in the 2m4½f novice handicap chase.

Day for Ladies

Ladies Day proved a fitting winner at Bangor's own ladies' day when she ran out a ready winner of the 2m½f maiden hurdle, breaking her maiden with a seven-length win under Jack Andrews.

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