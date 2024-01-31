'She's grown a lot and she's thriving' - Nicky Henderson bullish about Easy Peasy's future after more success

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Nicky Henderson is hopeful of a bright future for Easy Peasy after she made a winning start over jumps in division two of the 2m½f mares' maiden hurdle.

The five-year-old landed a bumper at Plumpton in September on her first start for the trainer, but failed to improve on that when beating only two home in a Listed mares' bumper at Cheltenham in November.

However, the daughter of Walk In The Park returned to winning ways with a three-and-three-quarter-length victory over 5-6 favourite Dolly Delightful and Henderson has been impressed with her progress.

Speaking to Racing TV, he said: "I don't know if she's lived up to her name as she wouldn't be the easiest [at home], but maybe the racing bit is easier for her than I thought.

"That run [at Cheltenham] was in a fairly competitive mares' Listed race and I think at the time it was a tad too much for her. She's had a bit of a break and she's done really well. She has grown a lot and she's thriving on it – she's improving."

He added: "She won a couple of bumpers, the first one was in Ireland and then one was here, but it was her first run over hurdles and she's jumped and travelled well."

Title charge continues

Harry Cobden closed the gap further on Sean Bowen in the jockeys' championship after a double for his boss Paul Nicholls.

With Bowen still continuing his recovery from injury, but due back in the saddle next week, Cobden reduced the gap at the top to 12 thanks to victory on Florencethemachine in division one of the mares' maiden hurdle and Wrappedupinmay in the concluding 2m7f handicap hurdle.

