Reports05 November 2025
14:50 Kempton (A.W)

'She's got plenty of scope going into next year' - Godolphin filly initiates a double on the card

William Buick: "He had to chase the race himself and to have that finish still at the very end was amazing"
William Buick: rode a doubleCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Godolphin's Abashiri made a perfect start to her career with a good performance in the mile fillies’ maiden.

The daughter of Frankel showed an electric turn of foot in the home straight to win by four lengths under William Buick.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, Abashiri is a sister to English Rose — who finished second in the Grade 1 Jenny Wiley Stakes — and Buick rode the filly’s dam, Sobetsu, on all but one of her runs.

The winning rider told Racing TV: “When you’ve ridden the dams of horses and stallions, it shows you’ve been getting on a little bit. She's beautifully bred, and she’s already looking like she could be a good broodmare.

"I really liked the way she did it, and she’s got plenty of scope going into next year. She came here ready to have a run, and it’s nice to go into the winter off the back of that.”

It kicked off a double for the team, who landed the first division of the 7f novice with Fort Rock. The two-year-old son of Wootton Bassett backed up his debut win last time, battling on gamely to score by a head over Go Rimbaud.

Step forward

Magdalayna belied odds of 22-1 to record her first win at the eighth attempt for trainer Hughie Morrison in the mile handicap.

The three-year-old had not placed previously, but put in her best performance under Danny Muscutt to win by a length and a quarter.

