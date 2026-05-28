'She's got a lot of class' - Karl Burke unleashes another exciting juvenile - but Royal Ascot is off the agenda

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It is the original “man bites dog” story. Karl Burke sent out a two-year-old debut winner, then revealed she will probably not run at Royal Ascot.

He has been unveiling a succession of smart juveniles for the big meeting next month and Etonnante earned quotes for the Albany Stakes following her ready novice success under Clifford Lee in the colours of Anne Marie Hayes.

Burke, who has won the Albany with Dandalla and Venetian Sun in the last six years, said of the winner: “She wouldn’t be out of place at Ascot but I spoke to the owners this morning and we decided win, lose or draw today, we’d bypass the meeting. I think that'll be the plan.

“She’s a lovely filly, she’s got a lot of class about her. She’s a big, scopey filly with a really good mind. But the owners aren’t fussed about Ascot, it’s not the be-all and end-all. And she’ll be a lovely filly for a Princess Margaret Stakes or Lowther with a bit more time.

“Everybody gets excited about Ascot, and rightly so, but not every horse fits the Ascot jigsaw.”

Burke looks well placed for the two-year-old races at the royal meeting and said: “We’re very lucky, we’ve got some lovely fillies to go at and some nice ones still to run, but three weeks is a long time.”

Winning rider Lee doubled up when the Ben Haslam-trained Jet Warrior took the 6f handicap.

Super Spioradalta

Spioradalta landed a fourth course-and-distance success when taking the 1m2f handicap.

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