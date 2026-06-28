'She's got a bright future' - Tony Carroll full of praise for apprentice jockey after The Craftymaster's runaway success

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Tony Carroll heaped praise on up-and-coming rider Myla Coppins after she produced a perfect ride on all-weather specialist The Craftymaster in the 2m½f handicap.

The seasoned six-year-old has been unsuccessful on the turf and over hurdles but thrives on a synthetic surface and claimed his tenth win thanks to a brilliant move by Coppins, who set off for home with more than three furlongs to go and left the field in her wake.

The 7lb claimer was enjoying her third win in the last ten days and Carroll credited the 17-year-old for providing the 3-1 shot with a new lease of life.

"He was back to something like his old best there," Carroll said. "He's a different horse on the all-weather, there's no doubt about that.

"He's found a new partner in Myla and that's helped him as well, because I think he was needing a bit of weight off him. On top of that, she won the race really quickly. Myla's very good, she's very intelligent and she's got a bright future."

The success was an apt one for the Carroll yard as the race was named after Francesi, another of the yard's all-weather regulars, who Coppins has won on four times.

"Francesi was the horse who really put Myla on the map as well, so it's very fitting," the trainer said. "The Craftymaster needs things to go his way and he can't do it all the time, but today was a great day for him and Myla."

Off the mark

Trainer Edward Smyth-Osbourne claimed a first win of the year when Miss Nightcap broke her maiden in the 7f maiden stakes.

The three-year-old was runner-up on her previous two starts but finally got her head in front with a length-and-a-quarter success under Finley Marsh.

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