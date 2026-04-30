'She’s going to improve plenty for it' - Fashion People cut for Coronation Stakes after smart success for John and Thady Gosden

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Fashion People was promptly cut to 20-1 (from 33) by Paddy Power for the Coronation Stakes after maintaining her unbeaten record.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly had won on debut in November and returned for the first time since with a hands-and-heels success in the 7f fillies’ novice, providing the training pair with their 17th win of the month.

She was keen through the early stages but, once asked to go on a furlong and a half out by William Buick, quickened clear to win by three and a half lengths, justifying odds of 30-100.

“She was a bit fresh in my hands early on, but we were going slow,” Buick told Sky Sports Racing. “Then she settled into a nice rhythm and won as you would’ve liked her to.

“She’s a lovely big filly with plenty of scope and you’d imagine whatever she did today she’s going to improve plenty for it.”

Euston arrives

Ed Walker continued his best ever April when notching his tenth win of the month (26 per cent strike-rate) as Euston Hall landed the mile maiden.

Ridden by James Doyle, the three-year-old had finished second and fourth in his two starts last year, but made a winning return to score by a head at odds of 5-1.

“He was throwing a couple of shapes in the prelims,” said Doyle, “but he was foot-perfect when I got on him and did everything right. He got a bit tired late on and we needed the line when it came.”

Read more here

Field Of Gold out of Lockinge Stakes with aim to be back for Royal Ascot and Classic Trial winner Raaheeb to miss the Derby

Confirmed runners and riders for the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday