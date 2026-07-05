'She's going to be stepping up towards those sort of races' - Regal Renaissance bound for Summer Plate after completing hat-trick

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The Summer Plate back at Market Rasen emerged as a likely target for the improving Regal Renaissance after she made it three wins on the bounce in the 2m5½f handicap chase.

The first of those victories came when she was trained by Henry Daly, and, after changing hands for £22,000, she has continued her progress since joining Jack Jones.

Ridden by Sean Bowen, she faced only two rivals in the £20,000 contest but proved the market wrong in getting the better of the 5-6 favourite Fringill Dike by a length and three-quarters.

Jones said: "She's a tough mare and she had to do it the hard way today. She stuck her neck out and came between horses. She's been an absolute superstar.

"Mammoth Pack [owners] are very good supporters of mine and they always buy with an angle. The angle with her was the GBB chase bonus for mares, which is worth £30,000, and in two runs she's won two bonuses on top of the usual prize-money."

Market Rasen's biggest race, which takes place on Saturday week, could be next.

"The Summer Plate is on the cards," said Jones. "She was bought purely for the bonuses, that was the sole objective, so we can really enjoy her now. The pressure's very much off.

"She's going to be stepping up towards those sort of races. We might have a look at some mares' black type, or pick and choose from races in Ireland. They're a young, hungry syndicate who are keen to grow, and a bit of international exposure would do no harm."

Rock shock

Little Lady Rock caused an upset in the 2m4½f maiden hurdle when scoring at 40-1.

Trained by Shaun Lycett, the five-year-old had shown promise when runner-up in three bumpers, but had been beaten 81 lengths on her hurdling debut last month.

But she took a huge step forward under Ben Poste, who produced her with a well-timed challenge on the run-in to score by a length and a quarter.

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