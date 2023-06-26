'She's fantastic' - Hollie Doyle maintains red-hot form as Khangai breaks maiden

Hollie Doyle is showing no signs of slowing down after a fruitful Royal Ascot, and made it two winning days in Wales when Khangai kickstarted a double for last week's Group 1-winning jockey in the opening 1m2f handicap.

Doyle, who landed three winners at the royal meeting including top-level success with Bradsell in the King's Stand Stakes, scored at Ffos Las on Sunday and made a swift return to the winner's enclosure on Khangai, who broke his maiden at the tenth time of asking.

The three-year-old gelding made all to score by two lengths, and trainer Mark Rimell was quick to pay credit to the in-form jockey.

"That's what she does best," he told Sky Sports Racing. "She's great from the front, she can dominate and just control the race. As soon as her agent rang up I knew she was the right person for the job. She's fantastic, and such a nice person too."

On the 9-4 winner, he added: "The penny is only just dropping for him, and Hollie said he was still green, so there's still quite a bit of improvement there."

Doyle completed her double when partnering Azahara Palace to success in the mile maiden. The 10-11 favourite was scoring for the first time for trainer Hughie Morrison.

Delight for Dunn

Kyber Crystal was another to finally break her maiden tag when getting up close home to land the 5f handicap for trainer Alexandra Dunn, whose yard went on to land the stable staff charity race with the Katie Martin-ridden Kapitaliste.

After running a length second to subsequent Group 1 winner Ebro River on her debut at Doncaster when trained by Adrian Keatley in 2021, the fact Kyber Crystal had to wait more than two years to get off the mark on her 17th attempt is a bit of a puzzle.

