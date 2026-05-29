'She’s done that very easily' - Glorious Kitty gives Lewis Chalkley a first career double on Michael and David Easterby-trained duo

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Lewis Chalkley brought up the first double of his career when partnering Glorious Kitty to victory in the 7f handicap.

The Michael and David Easterby-trained filly had gone 14 starts without a win before breaking her duck at Ayr last week under Chalkley and quickly followed up when 4lb well in.

The apprentice jockey told Racing TV: “She’s a very nice horse to complete the double for me and she’s done that very easily, like she did at Ayr the other week. She’s very genuine and has plenty of ability.”

Chalkley’s first winner of the afternoon also came for the Easterby yard when 13-2 chance Ganthorpe landed the 6f handicap, coming with a late run to beat Auspicious by a neck.

He said: “Ganthorpe is a tricky horse. It takes a lot to get him to win. We just have to time it right and get there bang on the line.”

Alpine ascends

Alpine Sierra brought up his hat-trick in the 1m3f handicap under Lauren Young, continuing a remarkable spring in which he has not finished outside the first three in seven starts.

Alpine Sierra with Jim Goldie, Lauren Young and winning connections Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

The Jim Goldie-trained eight-year-old was making the 67th start of his career but, having never previously strung together consecutive wins, now has three in a row.

Kirssy provided Goldie with another winner when justifying 1-2 favouritism in the opening 1m1f apprentice handicap under Rhys Elliott.

May Bee wins

May Bee In Profit ensured she is now well in profit after landing the 5f novice for Tim Easterby, beating stablemate Call Nicki by a length and a half.

The 8,000gns purchase added another £10,991.40 to her earnings, more than repaying her purchase price after being bought as a yearling last September.

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