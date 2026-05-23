'She's done everything she wasn't supposed to' - Gosden mare toughs it out to enter Gold Cup picture

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Danielle opened up a new chapter in her career over staying distances with a fine front-running victory in the William Hill Bronte Cup.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old was beaten on her only try over further than the 1m6f distance of the Group 3 contest last season, but she returned with a bang when making all under Robert Havlin to score by a length and a quarter.

It was a first Group-race triumph for Danielle, but she was eased to 25-1 (from 20) by Paddy Power for next month's Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Havlin said: "She's tough. She was well-clear on ratings, but this was always going to be a messy race. I'd have loved to have got a lead if I could, but I didn't want it turning into a two-furlong dash. I let her go to the front and the ground was quick enough for her.

"At the bottom of the straight I let her so she had time to let herself down. She toughed it out well and will come on a lot for that."

Danielle had won a Listed race on heavy ground at Doncaster last November, and Havlin expects her to be in her element when there is rain about.

"She's best being dropped in off a fast pace on soft ground, so she's done everything she wasn't supposed to do," he said. "She loves soft ground. She's won over a mile and a quarter and been really competitive in Park Hills. She's very versatile."

Danielle completed a rapid double for Havlin, who caused a 28-1 shock in the 5f handicap on the Dave Loughnane-trained Partisan Hero .

Lord Roxby ends long wait

Lord Roxby's success in the 6f handicap ended a long time between drinks for another York winner for co-owner David Jenkins.

"It's my first winner here since 1992," he said. "I had a horse called Doulab's Image with Jeremy Glover, who won what was the Bradford And Bingley Handicap at the Ebor meeting. This was special, but not good for the old ticker!"

The four-year-old's length strike was also a notable moment at the track for his rider Ethan Tindall.

Winning trainer Nigel Tinkler said: "I feel a bit sorry for Alex [Jary] as he got banned last week, but Ethan used to work for us and is a great kid. It's his first winner at York and means a lot to him."

Possessive strikes

On the day of the Championship playoff final, Possessive found the back of the net on his debut in the 6f novice contest.

The Forz Europe-owned colt has a fine footballing pedigree as his dam, Txope, won the German 1,000 Guineas when owned by star French forward Antoine Griezmann before being sold for €1.2 million.

Winning rider Shane Gray said: "He did a piece of work the other day that was quite impressive. He dragged me into the race a little bit earlier than I would've liked, but you don't want to disappoint a two-year-old, so I kept him going.

"Time will tell how good he is, but he picked up easily and had plenty in hand."

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