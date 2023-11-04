'She's definitely one to look forward to' - Little Miss Dante shines on hurdles debut

Bigger and better things await Little Miss Dante , who made an impressive start to hurdling with a decisive success in the second division of the 2m novice hurdle.

The five-year-old was making a belated start to her campaign after a spate of abandoned meetings kept her off the track, but she made the wait worthwhile with a five-length victory under Sean Bowen to claim her second win in three starts for Olly Murphy.

"It's good to finally get a run into her and it was a really nice performance," the trainer said. "She wants slower ground and a bit further but she's a lovely mare and will hopefully carry on progressing.

"I hope she'll be out again in better company before too long as she's one we've always loved. She's definitely one to look forward to."

Bowen was denied a double by just a head in the 2m4½f handicap after Vintage Fizz went down narrowly to Whodini , who was claiming his second win on the bounce for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero.

Marble Sands: eyecatching start over fences under Nick Slatter Credit: John Grossick

Debutant delivers

Marble Sands made an eyecatching start over fences when he struck on his stable debut for David Killahena and Graeme McPherson in the 2m½f novice limited chase.

Formerly trained by Fergal O'Brien, the seven-year-old won the Listed Sidney Banks last season before finishing fifth in the Ballymore at the Cheltenham Festival, and showed his class with a decisive victory from the Nicky Richards-trained Parisencore.

The two-and-a-quarter-length success was a first at the track for conditional Nick Slatter.

