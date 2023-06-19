Pat Phelan pleased to reward long-term owners with Star Of Epsom success

Pat Phelan will not be represented at Royal Ascot but the trainer was delighted to reward some long-term owners as Star Of Epsom returned to winning ways in the 1m2f handicap.

Both of the five-year-old’s previous career wins had come at Lingfield before she was well beaten on her last two runs on the turf at Brighton and Windsor.

However, she returned to her favoured conditions and won by a neck under Paddy Bradley to provide Phelan with his third winner of the season

“It’s the age-old story – if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck then it’s probably a duck,” said the winning trainer. “If she wins twice around here we shouldn’t be trying to go and win any place else.

"Availability of races was also a factor – we just couldn’t find one that we were looking for. A mile and two [furlongs] around here definitely suits her down to the ground."

Many of the ten members in the Epsom Racegoers syndicate who own Star Of Epsom are also involved in Phelan’s eight-time winner Epsom Faithful and the trainer added: "Some of these people have been with me 16 years, they’re just so loyal.

"Everything that could have gone wrong with this filly in the first two years of her life went wrong, but they stuck with it and she’s come good for them."

Casper’s comeback win

Sea The Casper justified odds-on favouritism to make a winning seasonal reappearance in the feature 1m2f handicap.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s four-year-old holds an entry for the John Smith's Cup at York next month and scored comfortably under James Doyle to complete an across-the-card double for the father-and-son combination after Flower Of Dubai’s win at Wolverhampton.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.