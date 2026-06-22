'She's caught me by surprise' - Listed race singled out for speedy juvenile Minzelle after maiden success

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Karl Burke revealed another smart talent in his stacked sprinting ranks when Minzelle flew home for a first success in the 5f fillies' maiden.

The North Yorkshire trainer claimed top honours at Royal Ascot with Venetian Sun and his first winner since looks a speedy type for Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy after Minzelle dispatched her rivals in style on her second start.

Bought for 450,000gns in October, the Minzaal two-year-old hit the front two furlongs from home and powered three and a half lengths clear of newcomer Warby to justify 4-5 favouritism under Clifford Lee.

"She is quick," Burke said. "I pencilled this race in thinking it might be one to pinch but then I saw Adrian Keatley's filly [Roots In Touche] against us and thought she might take a little bit of beating. I liked the look of her in the paddock and one or two others too. It was probably a nice little performance.

"She's caught me out by surprise. Her homework up until her first run hadn't been showing that sort of speed. We started her over six furlongs, and she got a bit lit up with the tannoy at Haydock, so she ran on her nerves and blew up really, but her homework has been a lot sharper since."

A step up in class looks to be on the table for the speedy filly, with the Listed Roses Stakes at York a possible option in August.

"That sounds like a good race for her, but there might be something in between now and then," Burke told Racing TV. "She's learning on the job and she's very easy to deal with. Something like the Roses would be perfect."

In a Rhythm

Velvet Rhythm continued her stellar season by securing her third win from five starts in the 7f fillies' handicap under Rowan Scott.

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