'She's been bought to go to Ascot' - Wathnan prospect cut to 8-1 for the Albany after winning debut

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Wathnan Racing added to their strong arsenal for Royal Ascot when Light Of Dawn secured a place in the Albany with success on her debut.

The Showcasing filly was bought for €625,000 last month with the Albany in mind and was shortened to 8-1 for the June 19 contest with a smooth victory in the 6f novice stakes.

Karl Burke used Carlisle as a testing ground for last year's Albany winner Venetian Sun and he is hoping to replicate the feat with Light Of Dawn, despite just an 11-day turnaround between Monday's victory and her engagement at the royal meeting.

"I've always liked bringing the two-year-olds here," Burke told Racing TV. "I think it's a great track with a nice, quiet stable yard and paddock, and it's a good test of a horse up the hill.

"She can only just keep improving as she gets through the year. She's been bought to go to Ascot, so all being well she'll end up in the Albany.

"It's very close to Ascot and you don't want to give them a hard time if you can help it. She was always going to come on after today fitness-wise, so I said to James [Doyle] if he can win it easily, hands and heels, we'll do that."

Pearl: breaks her maiden for Ralph Beckett and Hector Crouch Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Pearl shines

Pearl may have only made her debut as a four-year-old but she made up for lost time with a smart victory in the mile fillies' maiden.

The evens favourite finished behind Portcullis on her debut at York but made all at the second time of asking to win by a length and a half under Hector Crouch.

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