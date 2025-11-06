'She's been a revelation over fences' - Minniemum maintains excellent chasing record for Henry Daly

The Henry Daly-trained Minniemum recorded her third win from five starts over fences with victory in the 3m1½f handicap chase.

The mare, who won just one of her 16 starts over hurdles, benefited for the step up in trip after finishing fifth over 2m3½f on her return to action last month.

Concetto made the running and held the lead jumping the final fence, but Minniemum, under Sam Twiston-Davies, found more on the run-in to go past in the closing stages.

“She’s been a revelation over fences,” Daly told Racing TV. “She’s a grand mare, three miles suits her, and she gets every yard of it like most of her family.”

The winning jockey added: “She was very game and put in some massive jumps up the straight, which helped her go on to win. It’s not always the easiest round here and she got in a pickle at a few of them, but once she warmed up she was very brave.”

Twiston-Davies completed a double in the following 2m5f mares' maiden hurdle when Park Princess justified favouritism to give Anthony Honeyball his sixth winner from his last 12 runners.

Empire strikes

Trainer Sheila Lewis recorded her third winner of the season in a chaotic 2m novice handicap chase.

Of the six that started, only two finished, with Catboy, Megascope and Mega Spectacular all unseating their riders, while Formel Park fell. All horses and jockeys were reported fine afterwards.

That left the Lewis-trained L’Empire Vert , ridden by claimer Callum Pritchard, to come home unchallenged, finishing nine and a half lengths clear of Outback Frontiers.

