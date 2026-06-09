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Reportstoday
15:00 Southwell

'She’s been a revelation' - Beorma records fourth success in a row for red-hot Dan Skelton

Dan Skelton Goffs Spring Store Sale
Dan Skelton: has 33 winners already this seasonCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Play7 ran
15:00 SouthwellChase Turf, Handicap
Distance: 2mClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Beorma
    fav4/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Catchim
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Alshadhian
    6/1
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Beorma’s stellar summer season continued when she registered a fourth success in a row, with all eyes now on a quick turnaround.

Trained by Dan Skelton, her latest victory came in the 2m handicap chase, which she won by six and a half lengths under Harry Skelton, and she is declared to back up quickly at Worcester on Thursday in a 2m4f novices’ handicap chase.

The seven-year-old had been absent for 445 days before returning in March, when she was pulled up and then beaten in her two starts, but she has since been transformed.

Assistant trainer Tom Messenger told Sky Sports Racing: “She’s been a revelation. When you get fillies like this in good form they’ll try for you and she’s been fantastic.

“It’s an evening meeting at Worcester on Thursday so we’ll get her on the walker that morning and put her out in the field for a bit too, just to try and get the sun on her back.”

The stable have fired in 33 winners from 81 runners this season as the charge gets under way to chase down Martin Pipe’s record of 243 winners in a season.

Messenger said: “Getting to around 100 winners by Cheltenham’s October meeting is a good sort of benchmark, but we have more summer horses this year too.”

Maiden no more

The Richard Phillips-trained Manalishi, who had finished placed on his first three hurdling starts (322), got off the mark when landing the 2m4½f maiden hurdle.

Sent off the evens favourite, he was given a prominent ride by Harry Bannister, disputing the lead for much of the race before going on to score by two and a half lengths from Rock Sensation.

Read more:

Wathnan make another big purchase as exciting London Gold Cup winner snapped up for Royal Ascot 

‘He’s the most exciting jumps stallion in my time’ - another giant result for young gun sire as Bromley goes to €150,000 for Cheltenham Festival winner’s relation 

Christmas Day receives 'one of the lowest ratings in recent years' for Derby success 

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15:00 SouthwellPlay
Sun Racing Summer Jumps Championship Handicap Chase (ARC Summer Chase Series Qualifier)7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Beorma
    fav4/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Catchim
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Alshadhian
    6/1
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