'She’s been a revelation' - Beorma records fourth success in a row for red-hot Dan Skelton

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Beorma’s stellar summer season continued when she registered a fourth success in a row, with all eyes now on a quick turnaround.

Trained by Dan Skelton , her latest victory came in the 2m handicap chase, which she won by six and a half lengths under Harry Skelton, and she is declared to back up quickly at Worcester on Thursday in a 2m4f novices’ handicap chase.

The seven-year-old had been absent for 445 days before returning in March, when she was pulled up and then beaten in her two starts, but she has since been transformed.

Assistant trainer Tom Messenger told Sky Sports Racing: “She’s been a revelation. When you get fillies like this in good form they’ll try for you and she’s been fantastic.

“It’s an evening meeting at Worcester on Thursday so we’ll get her on the walker that morning and put her out in the field for a bit too, just to try and get the sun on her back.”

The stable have fired in 33 winners from 81 runners this season as the charge gets under way to chase down Martin Pipe’s record of 243 winners in a season.

Messenger said: “Getting to around 100 winners by Cheltenham’s October meeting is a good sort of benchmark, but we have more summer horses this year too.”

Maiden no more

The Richard Phillips-trained Manalishi , who had finished placed on his first three hurdling starts (322), got off the mark when landing the 2m4½f maiden hurdle.

Sent off the evens favourite, he was given a prominent ride by Harry Bannister, disputing the lead for much of the race before going on to score by two and a half lengths from Rock Sensation.

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