'She’s been a great little buy' - Connie’s Rose continues Chepstow love affair with local success

Connie’s Rose continued her love affair with Chepstow as the four-year-old recorded a third success at the south Wales venue in the 5f handicap under Callum Hutchinson.

Trained by Grace Harris less than four miles away from the track, all of Connie’s Rose’s wins since being bought for 4,000gns in February last year have come at Chepstow, where she has also been second once and third four times.

“She’s been a great little buy,” said Harris. “She’s won over five, six and seven furlongs now. She loves the track and it’s our local track, so it makes it all the more special.

“I didn’t realise that we’d be able to get away with five furlongs, but she’s shown to be quite versatile and seems to like Bath and Chepstow which is great for our owners who are local.”

Happy Haynes

Alice Haynes’ superb start to the season with her juveniles continued as Profitable Dreams became her seventh two-year-old winner of the year in the 5f maiden.

The daughter of Profitable built on last week’s debut fourth at Kempton to score by a nose under Christian Howarth.

Dartnell delivers again

A week on from a winner at another Welsh track with his first jumps runner of the season, Victor Dartnell landed another notable success when Sympathise justified 9-4 favouritism in the second division of the 7f handicap.

It was a second Flat winner of the season for the trainer, who saddled Back Yourself to win at Ffos Las last Tuesday, securing his best campaign in that sphere since 2016.

