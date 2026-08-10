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'She's as near to a pet as you can get' - yard stalwart Hostelry gains 11th win for Ruth Carr
Hostelry recorded her 11th win for Ruth Carr when taking advantage of a drop in grade in the mile classified stakes.
The first-time-visored nine-year-old, who was sent off the 5-2 favourite, raced in midfield under Joanna Mason before making headway and going on to score by two lengths.
Hostelry enjoyed a productive campaign last year, recording five wins, and this was her first success since last August.
Carr said: “It’s taken a bit of time for everything to come right. She won a lot of races last year and was obviously back down to a bit below her last winning mark, but it’s often hard the year after they’ve had a good year.
“She may well be a little better with some ease, so that [good to soft ground] suited her."
Carr, who rides Hostelry at home and uses her to lead the string, added: “She’s been very sound, very straightforward and is a great ride at home. She’s not a pet exactly, but as near to a pet as you can get.
“It’d be nice to think she could string a couple of good runs together now she’s got her head in front.”
Mason completed a double on the Mick and David Easterby-trained Catton Lady in the 7f handicap.
Rutter scores
Obito, owned by Brighton footballer Georginio Rutter, won the feature 1m2f handicap by two and three-quarter lengths under Danny Tudhope.
The 9-2 shot, trained by David O’Meara, was recording his first victory since scoring at the track last August.
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