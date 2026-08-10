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Reportstoday
14:15 Ayr

'She's as near to a pet as you can get' - yard stalwart Hostelry gains 11th win for Ruth Carr

Hostelry wins the mile classified stakes at Ayr under Joanna Mason
Hostelry wins the mile classified stakes at Ayr under Joanna MasonCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play10 ran
14:15 AyrFlat Turf
Distance: 1mClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Hostelry
    fav5/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Due Respect
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Millbuie
    11/4
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Hostelry recorded her 11th win for Ruth Carr when taking advantage of a drop in grade in the mile classified stakes.

The first-time-visored nine-year-old, who was sent off the 5-2 favourite, raced in midfield under Joanna Mason before making headway and going on to score by two lengths.

Hostelry enjoyed a productive campaign last year, recording five wins, and this was her first success since last August.

Carr said: “It’s taken a bit of time for everything to come right. She won a lot of races last year and was obviously back down to a bit below her last winning mark, but it’s often hard the year after they’ve had a good year.

“She may well be a little better with some ease, so that [good to soft ground] suited her."

Carr, who rides Hostelry at home and uses her to lead the string, added: “She’s been very sound, very straightforward and is a great ride at home. She’s not a pet exactly, but as near to a pet as you can get.

“It’d be nice to think she could string a couple of good runs together now she’s got her head in front.”

Mason completed a double on the Mick and David Easterby-trained Catton Lady in the 7f handicap.

Rutter scores

Obito, owned by Brighton footballer Georginio Rutter, won the feature 1m2f handicap by two and three-quarter lengths under Danny Tudhope.

The 9-2 shot, trained by David O’Meara, was recording his first victory since scoring at the track last August.

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Published on inReports

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14:15 AyrPlay
"Ladbrokes Get More With Racing Bet Builder" Classified Stakes10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Hostelry
    fav5/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Due Respect
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Millbuie
    11/4
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