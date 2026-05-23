'She's as hard as nails' - Jimmy Moffatt off to a flyer at his local stomping ground after My Chiquita strikes

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Jimmy Moffatt enhanced his stellar reputation at his local Cumbrian track when getting off to a flyer at the venue's season-opening fixture with My Chiquita .

Moffatt, a multiple champion trainer at Cartmel , had to wait until June to get off the mark at the track last year but made a winning return when saddling My Chiquita to a three-quarter length success in the 2m1f mares' handicap hurdle.

"We were behind the curve last year," Moffatt said. "We had a poorly yard and none of them had a prep run, which you need here at the very least. It's a great start here and hopefully it can carry on."

The seven-year-old scored at the second attempt under 10lb claimer Leah Noreci, who was celebrating just her third career success.

"She's a handy filly and she was very consistent for Ben Brookhouse," Moffatt told Racing TV of the winner. "Ben was very good with me and told me exactly what to do and what not to do. We took our time with her through the winter. It wasn't ideal running eight days ago at Aintree but Ben assured me she's as hard as nails. I think she's proved that there."

Moffatt completed a double when stable jockey Charlotte Jones struck in the 3m1½f handicap chase on favourite Halfway House , bringing the trainer's career tally at the track to an impressive 82 victories.

Tellherthename is unchallenged in the 2m1½f novice handicap chase Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Smooth for Skelton

Harry Skelton did not have to break a sweat in the 2m1½f novice handicap chase when his sole rival unseated three out, leaving the well-backed Tellherthename to canter home unchallenged for a first chase success.

The jockey doubled up with a rare ride for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero when landing the 3m1½f handicap chase on Ki Woo .

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