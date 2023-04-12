'She's as game as anything' - Isle Of Dreams back on top with fourth successive win for Declan Carroll

Isle Of Dreams brushed aside a disappointing run in last year's 5f apprentice handicap to make a winning return to the race and notch her fourth consecutive success for trainer Declan Carroll.

The five-year-old mare was eighth in last year's renewal at 66-1 but returned in finer form to score at Catterick's Flat season opener under 3lb claimer Zak Wheatley, who has ridden the mare throughout her career.

"She's as game as anything and we're really pleased with that," Carroll said. "She's a cracking filly and very genuine, and we're delighted to pick up where we left off.

"We wouldn't be in any rush with her now, she'll tell us when she's ready. The great thing is she can handle all types of ground and she's as straightforward as they come."

Isle Of Dreams finally got off the mark in her following start at the course last April and has since claimed four more victories to the delight of her trainer, who is just beginning to unleash his 40-strong squad for the new season.

"We've started off well since the grass has come back as I don't really bother with the all-weather," he added. "I'm a bit old fashioned, we just regroup and restock, and get everything ready for hopefully a good season."

Maiden success

Mick and David Easterby celebrated a long-awaited victory with Mister Camacho, who finally got off the mark at the 14th attempt with a resounding seven-and-a-half-length success under Joanna Mason.

The four-year-old built on a promising third earlier this month at Doncaster to strike at 6-4 favouritism in the 1m6f handicap.

Read more:

. 18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.