'She's always looked smart' - Albany target for Varian's Jabaara after taking debut win

The opening 6f fillies' novice for juveniles could not have a much better back catalogue given it has been won by subsequent 1,000 Guineas winners Cachet and Mawj in the past two years, and Jabaara will go the same route as that pair and take in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, for which she is already 8-1 with Paddy Power, after comfortably beating Miss Roberts three parts of a length.

Successful trainer Roger Varian won both races with Daahyeh in 2019 and holds the Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned filly in similar regard.

After biding his time in midfield on the winner, David Egan sat tight as she found her feet in the Dip before storming up the hill.

Varian said: "This filly has always looked smart at home. She was a touch green in the race and David had to take her off heels and start his run again, but she pricked her ears passing the line.

"We've been lucky enough to win the Albany twice before and we think this filly is up there."

The daughter of Exceed And Excel was also giving Varian his first juvenile winner of the season.

Winning visit

Joseph O'Brien's jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle rode his first British winner of the season when Climate Friendly caused a surprise in the 1m4f fillies' novice.

The 20-year-old was making his second British visit in three days having appeared at Salisbury on Thursday and scored on the last of his five rides on the Rowley Mile when getting the Gredleys' chestnut home.

The Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained winner shapes as if the St Leger trip is on her radar, a race Bill Gredley won with User Friendly back in 1992.

McMonagle said: "There is no racing in Ireland today and it's all about building up contacts."

Climate Friendly with winning connections after her fillies' novice success

First for Coakley

Jockey Ross Coakley registered a coveted first win on the Rowley Mile when Chelsea Green came from last to first to land the mile handicap for three-year-olds.

The victory was a case of friends reunited for the 16-1 chance, who is trained by Coakley's former mentor Hugo Palmer and may now have the Sandringham at Royal Ascot on her immediate agenda.

Newmarket-based Coakley said: "It's hard to get up to Hugo's during the season to ride work other than when he sends some to gallop at Wolverhampton, but it's given me a great kick to finally ride a winner here."

Speed test

It was Suffolk day at Newmarket which included a visit from a Spitfire and Hurricane in the family enclosure, while on the track it was Quinault who took off to register a four-timer in the 6f handicap.

Historic aircrafts were on display on the Rowley Mile

The 9-4 market leader was taking the three-year-old contest just two days after scoring in similar fashion on the Rowley Mile on Thursday evening.

The win was also a first success of the season at the venue for Marco Ghiani, who stood in for regular rider Luke Catton.

Winning trainer Stuart Williams said: "It's a shame for Luke as he couldn't do the weight, but this fellow is on the up. We might look at a valuable race at York on the Saturday before Royal Ascot."

