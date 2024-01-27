'She’s a very tough, honest mare' - Marsh Wren qualifies for April final at Cheltenham

It was Winter Ladies Day at the Staffordshire track where females were also high profiles out on the course, not least Marsh Wren , who ran out a convincing winner of the featured Mares’ Limited Handicap Chase.

The 5-4 favourite made it two wins from three starts over fences when bossing her rivals from the start in the 2m5f race under Ciaran Gethings to win by seven and a half lengths.

Trainer Stuart Edmunds said: “She’s a very tough, honest mare who loves this sort of ground. She’s now qualified for the final of this series at Cheltenham in April, but the heavens would have to open for her to run.”

Murphy treble

Olly Murphy kicked off a productive afternoon when another mare, recent acquisition Roccos Inspiration , landed the 2m maiden hurdle.

The seven-year-old had decent placed form in Ireland and was made 2-7 to win at the 14th attempt, and did so by 14 lengths under Fergus Gregory.

Murphy saddled a 1-2 in the 2m4f handicap hurdle in which Oliver Boyden rode his second winner on Wolfspear who pounced on stablemate Benign Dictator close home to win by three-quarters of a length.

Murphy then made it a treble, and Fergus Gregory a double, when Here Comes McCoy ground out an impressive win in the 3m2f novice handicap chase.

High drama

Good Friday Fairy was a very lucky winning 2-1 favourite under Nick Scholfield in the 2m4f handicap chase when he was a distant third until leader Thor De Cerisy fell at the last fence.

New leader Fiston De Becon was badly hampered by the faller and unseated his jockey, leaving Good Friday Fairy to hold on from the two remaining finishers.

