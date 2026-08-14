Billy Loughnane strikes with unbeaten filly on same card Bow Echo was unleashed last year

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

In a week where George Boughey and Billy Loughnane waved goodbye to superstar Bow Echo, the pair appear to have another bright prospect on their hands as Evenfall extended her unbeaten run.

The Harry Angel juvenile followed up her promising Yarmouth debut success to land the 6f fillies' conditions contest on the same card that Bow Echo won the first of his six races 12 months ago.

Evenfall holds entries in the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes, Group 2 Rockfel Stakes and Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes, and Loughnane said: "She's a talented filly and I knew that today. I wanted to make sure she did everything the right way.

"I didn't expect them to split into two groups, so I had to come back and look for Will's tail, but when I found it, she relaxed. She moved up nicely, had a good look around, and I never thought I'd get beaten."

Reflecting on Bow Echo's career, he said: "It's gutting we won't be able to see him again on a racecourse, but everything was a dream come true. At 20, to say you've ridden an unbeaten superstar is fantastic. The 2,000 Guineas was the best day I've ever had on a racecourse."

Angels delight

Nicola Currie is hoping Angels Lane can be the horse to reignite her career after she landed the Listed St Hugh's Stakes.

Currie, who registered 81 winners in 2018, has seen fewer opportunities in recent years, but believes the Henry Candy-trained filly, who finished a close second in last month's Super Sprint, is as exciting a horse as she has partnered.

Angels Lane (Nicola Currie) wins the St Hugh's Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It was a second win at this level for Currie, and asked if she needed a horse to propel her career, she said: "Absolutely – it's why we ride out and go racing every day, in the hope to find a good one like this. We think she's going to be very exciting, and she's one we can look forward to next year as well."

Currie missed the Super Sprint ride due to suspension, but is excited for what is to come after her tenth winner of the year.

She said: "I was sad to see her get beat [in the Super Sprint], but I knew we had a nice filly going forward. She's smart, and the boss has looked after her. We haven't dug deep in her at home, so we don't know how much she's improved, but she clearly has a lot, and that was a nice performance."

King is high

The mile maiden won by Bow Echo last year went the way of King High , and Owen Burrows is excited about his future.

Owned by Valmont, who have a further three horses with the Lambourn trainer, the Kingman juvenile went three better than his Sandown debut to defeat the well-fancied Quicken Away by a neck.

The parched grass on the members' lawn at Newbury Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

King High finished a debut fourth to Quest For Stars last month, who won a Listed contest at Salisbury on Wednesday, and Burrows said: "It was a grand performance, and he's taken a nice step forward from Sandown. The form of that race has worked out quite well.

"I think he's still pretty raw – he didn't know what to do when he came off the bridle – but he's a work in progress. He'll keep improving. He'll want a bit further next year, but I wouldn't be going any further with him now."

Read these next:

'I made a phone call to my old pal' - Wesley Ward reveals he asked Frankie Dettori if he would come out of retirement for Nunthorpe ride

'He got prematurely labelled as a slow horse' - Tom Marquand says Maltese Cross is still being underestimated ahead of Great Voltigeur

From Birr Castle to Devil's Advocate - Robert Havlin back on pacemaker duty after coming close to stealing last year's Juddmonte International

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.