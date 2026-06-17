'She's a star' - Blue Bolt wins Duke Of Cambridge for Andrew Balding and Colin Keane

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Blue Bolt justified 5-2 favouritism in emphatic fashion under Colin Keane for trainer Andrew Balding in the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge.

Owned by Juddmonte, the four-year-old daughter of Blue Point backed up her Listed success at Goodwood last time out when travelling strongly throughout the field of 15.

Turning for home, Blue Bolt was able to reel in the front-running She's Perfect and showed a sharp turn of foot under Keane, pulling a length and a quarter clear of Jancis, while denying second favourite Friendly Soul, who finished third.

Friendly Soul, the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly who was fortunately unharmed after stepping into a hole at Haydock last month, briefly came under pressure after dropping back through the field, but Oisin Murphy rallied her to place, although she was unable to provide the stable with a fifth victory in the race in the past decade.

Blue Bolt has finished outside the first two only once in her eight starts, and that came on her debut. She could now be set for a second attempt at Group 1 company in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket next month.

The winning trainer said: "She's a star, and we really felt she would improve physically over the winter. We're really looking forward to this year. She achieved a high level last season, and she's improved again.

"We'll be looking at Group 1 level now, and the Falmouth would be a good fit if she comes out of this race well."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

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