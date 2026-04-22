'She's a speedy filly' - Naana's Shadow too quick to catch as she gets Katie Scott's season going

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Katie Scott celebrated her first winner of the year when Naana’s Shadow made all to land the 5f handicap.

Ridden by Darragh Keenan, the three-year-old filly was making only her second start for the yard after being bought for 20,000gns in November and moved from Alice Haynes under the new ownership of Summerstorm Bloodstock.

Naana’s Shadow had finished sixth on her stable debut this month after meeting interference, but there were no such concerns this time as she led throughout and stayed on to beat Soca Star by two lengths.

Scott said: “We expected her to run well last time but she got badly hampered. She’s a speedy filly and I’m glad she put it right today. She’s progressed since she’s been with us and put on a bit of weight and condition. She’s growing into a bigger filly and hopefully there’s more improvement to come.”

Scott added: “It’s nice to get off the mark. We’d had a quiet start to the year but we’re out of the traps now and will get a bit busier. We’ve got 20 in at the moment.”

Sparks again

Evocative Spark made it back-to-back wins when defying a 4lb rise in the 7f handicap under claimer Ethan Tindall, who has ridden three winners from his last 11 rides.

The John Riches-trained seven-year-old, who was drawn out wide, was ridden just off the pace before taking over inside the final furlong and keeping on to finish three-quarters of a length clear of the favourite Vince Le Prince.

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