'She's a pleasure to train' - Ballybawn Belter continues progress through handicap ranks for Liz Doyle

Ballybawn Belter landed the feature event at Ballinrobe as she scooted away to a six-length success in the 2m5½f mares' handicap hurdle under rider Charlie O'Dwyer for trainer Liz Doyle.

The JP McManus-owned mare had some strong handicap form coming into the race, having landed valuable contests at the Dublin Racing Festival and Punchestown festival last season

Ballybawn Belter was always travelling powerfully in mid-division under O'Dwyer and glided stylishly past long-time leader Deons Diamond coming to the final flight. Once she fiddled over the last hurdle, she picked up encouragingly to streak six lengths clear of the staying-on Shannon Glory.

Doyle told Racing TV: "She's been amazing. She was narrow and skinny when Frank [Berry] bought her but she's done well physically. She seems to stay reasonably well but physically she's done very well in the last six to eight months as she wasn't imposing last year.

"I was contemplating going over fences with her as she jumps a fence really well, but Frank twisted my arm to stay over hurdles. She's a pleasure to train. I'm looking forward to running her over fences ."

Dame Rapide scores

The James Barrett-trained Dame Rapide justified 4-7 favouritism to get off the mark at the fifth time of asking over hurdles as she landed the mares' maiden hurdle.

The six-year-old has shown herself to be very useful on the Flat, particularly when winning a 1m6f handicap at the Curragh in May off a mark of 92, and seems a likely type to enjoy plenty of success in this sphere.

