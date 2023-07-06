Racing Post logo
14:48 Perth

'She's a nightmare to train but she's phenomenal to me' - Baby Jane completes surprise hat-trick

Baby Jane: completed a hat-trick at Perth
Baby Jane: completed a hat-trick at PerthCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play8 ran
14:48 Perth3m Hurdle, Handicap Novice
Distance: 3mClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Baby Jane
    fav15/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Hungry Hill
    7/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Ebendi
    18/1

Baby Jane may be difficult to get right, but she is an "angel" in the eyes of her owner-trainer Gillian Boanas as she continued to exceed expectations when completing a hat-trick in the 3m novice handicap hurdle.

The eight-year-old followed up a pair of victories at Uttoxeter with a smart win over Hungry Hill by a length and a half, yet Boanas admitted she only expected the daughter of Oscar to win once in her career. The streak also meant she has had to shelve plans of retiring her to stud.

The trainer told Racing TV: "She's phenomenal. She's been such a nightmare to train as she's so delicate and it's been injury after injury with her but she's really surprised me, I always thought there was a race in her but I never thought she'd win three.

"I always said once she wins one we'd breed from her as she's from a good family, but she just keeps hanging on in there. She's an angel, a sweetheart, I bought her as a four-year-old but she's straightforward and it's just about keeping her sound."

On a four-timer bid, Boanas added: "We won't rush to go soon, there's an option to go to Uttoxeter at the end of the month but we take it day by day with her."

Result stands

The stewards deemed interference from winner Enemenemynemo and Tom Bellamy was accidental in in the 2m4f novice handicap chase.

The David Jeffreys-trained runner appeared to veer into the path of the second and third when negotiating the elbow in the closing stages.

'He looked very smart' - Alice Haynes eyes Group 2 for Power Mode after impressing on debut 

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 6 July 2023Last updated 18:21, 6 July 2023
