Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:00 Fontwell

'She’s a lovely, solid and tough mare' - Anthony Honeyball left impressed with Somespring Special

Anthony Honeyball: has a lot to look forward to with Somespring Special
Anthony Honeyball: has a lot to look forward to with Somespring Special
Play4 ran
15:00 Fontwell2m 1½f Hurdle, Handicap Novice
Distance: 2m 1½fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Somespring Special
    fav15/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Mistral Nell
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Millies Mite
    9/2

Anthony Honeyball was full of praise for Somespring Special following her win in the 2m1½f mares' novice handicap hurdle.

The five-year-old pulled five-and-a-half-lengths clear of Mistral Nell to gain her first victory.

Honeyball believes her jumping throughout the contest was one of the reasons for the victory as the trainer moved on to 34 winners for the campaign, two short of equalling his best ever tally from the 2019-20 season.

Honeyball said: “I was very pleased with her because it looked like a good opportunity and I’m happy with how the race went. 

“She jumped quite well, especially when she needed to, and it’s nice to get a win under her belt.”

Before getting off the mark at the fourth attempt under rules, Somespring Special finished four lengths behind recent Kempton winner Outlaw Peter and Honeyball is excited about her potential.

He said: “She’s a lovely, solid and tough mare with a typical Westerner type of mentality and we’ll be going chasing next season for sure, but we’ll see what we can do over hurdles for the rest of this campaign.”

Bright future

All Authorized completed a double for trainer Gary Moore when landing the 1m5½f bumper under Niall Houlihan.

The four-year-old was making his first start for the yard since being bought for €110,000 at the Goffs Land Rover Sale in June last year.  

His win followed Hector Jaguen's success in the 2m2f handicap chase on the card. Ridden by the in-form Caoilin Quinn, who has six wins from his last 16 rides, the six-year-old beat Shaw's Cross by five and a half lengths.

Read these next:

Dashel Drasher recovers second place in Stayers' - but Teahupoo connections slam 'absolutely rubbish' decision 

Three big-priced Grand National horses who can outrun their odds 

Tom Segal and Paul Kealy had 10-1 and 9-1 Saturday winners - get their tips and much more with 50% off Members' Club Ultimate Monthly 

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 4 April 2023Last updated 18:12, 4 April 2023
icon
15:00 FontwellPlay
Vickers.bet Independent Family Owned Bookmaker Mares' Novices' Handicap Hurdle4 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Somespring Special
    fav15/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Mistral Nell
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Millies Mite
    9/2
more inReports
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inReports