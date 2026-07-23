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Reportstoday
14:55 Sandown

'She's a Guineas filly all day long' - Imposing Aperoll makes it two wins from three starts with battling Star Stakes success

Richard Hannon: contemplating the German 2,000 Guineas and Royal Ascot for Lost Signal
Richard Hannon: trains AperollCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play8 ran
14:55 SandownFlat Turf, Listed
Distance: 7fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Aperoll
    fav13/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Bayside View
    9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Tall Trees
    9/2
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Aperoll built on a promising third at Royal Ascot with a battling victory in the Listed Star Stakes.

The juvenile filly won her debut race at Newbury in June and swiftly followed that effort with a bronze medal against the colts in the Chesham Stakes. This time, she made her class count back against her own sex.

Samantha and Johnny de la Hey's filly took a keen hold in front under Pat Dobbs and began to come under pressure inside the final furlong, but she found more to hold off Bayside View by a neck. 

"If they hadn't bought her, I'd own her," winning trainer Richard Hannon told Racing TV. "She's a good filly; I was delighted with the way she ran at Royal Ascot. She was a little bit unlucky as she was a bit keen.

"She was a little bit keen today too, and it's kind of on a knife edge, Dobbsy said, 'Yes, I'm in control, but it's not far away from she's doing too much'. She did have enough left and she's very strong for a two-year-old filly."

Aperoll holds entries in the Group 2 Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York's Ebor meeting and the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes, which the Hannon stable won with Sky Lantern in 2012.

The trainer added: "There's an awful lot left in her, hopefully, and the big races towards the end of the year will be appealing. She's a Guineas filly all day long."

Off the mark

Trainer-jockey combinations Oli Rix and Jonny Peate, through Tawajjah in the 1m2f handicap, and Robert Edwards and Robbie Downey, via We Ride At Dawn in a fillies' handicap over the same trip, enjoyed their first winners at the track, as did Alexandra Egan aboard the Kevin Philippart de Foy-trained Probation in the 1m6f handicap.

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14:55 SandownPlay
European Bloodstock News EBF Star Stakes (Listed Race) (Fillies)8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Aperoll
    fav13/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Bayside View
    9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Tall Trees
    9/2
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