'She's a Guineas filly all day long' - Imposing Aperoll makes it two wins from three starts with battling Star Stakes success

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Aperoll built on a promising third at Royal Ascot with a battling victory in the Listed Star Stakes.

The juvenile filly won her debut race at Newbury in June and swiftly followed that effort with a bronze medal against the colts in the Chesham Stakes. This time, she made her class count back against her own sex.

Samantha and Johnny de la Hey's filly took a keen hold in front under Pat Dobbs and began to come under pressure inside the final furlong, but she found more to hold off Bayside View by a neck.

"If they hadn't bought her, I'd own her," winning trainer Richard Hannon told Racing TV. "She's a good filly; I was delighted with the way she ran at Royal Ascot. She was a little bit unlucky as she was a bit keen.

"She was a little bit keen today too, and it's kind of on a knife edge, Dobbsy said, 'Yes, I'm in control, but it's not far away from she's doing too much'. She did have enough left and she's very strong for a two-year-old filly."

Aperoll holds entries in the Group 2 Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York's Ebor meeting and the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes, which the Hannon stable won with Sky Lantern in 2012.

The trainer added: "There's an awful lot left in her, hopefully, and the big races towards the end of the year will be appealing. She's a Guineas filly all day long."

Off the mark

Trainer-jockey combinations Oli Rix and Jonny Peate, through Tawajjah in the 1m2f handicap, and Robert Edwards and Robbie Downey, via We Ride At Dawn in a fillies' handicap over the same trip, enjoyed their first winners at the track, as did Alexandra Egan aboard the Kevin Philippart de Foy-trained Probation in the 1m6f handicap.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.