'She's a cracking filly' - Karl Burke has Group 1 plan for Swingalong after brave Summer Stakes win

Karl Burke felt the William Hill Summer Stakes represented a good opportunity for top sprinter Swingalong before a shot at the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest, and the decision was justified with a brave, front-running victory under Clifford Lee.

Last month's Commonwealth Cup third held off the fast-finishing Royal Aclaim – in the same Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum silks – to record a second Group-level win on the Knavesmire, almost a year on from her Lowther Stakes success.

Swingalong flopped on very soft ground in the French 1,000 Guineas earlier in the season and Burke was unsure whether to run here after a wet day, yet the gamble paid off and she will head back to France with a live chance at Deauville on August 6.

Burke said: "She's a very good filly. She'll be better on faster ground but the second is a very good horse, so it's a great run and a good decision to come here. Hopefully, she may go to Deauville now. It was the plan to go straight there but we thought this was a good opportunity to take in.

"She's a cracking filly. Richard Brown [from Blandford Bloodstock] bought her and I was gutted she got beat first time out. I thought she'd be a real early five-furlong two-year-old, but all she's done is get bigger and stronger."

Course record

Copper Knight became the most successful horse at York when bouncing back to form to land a remarkable seventh win at the track in the 5f handicap.

The Tim Easterby-trained sprinter had failed to beat a rival on his last two starts but was inspired back to his best on his return to the Knavesmire. He had previously shared a record of York wins with Stradivarius and Dakota Gold, with a first victory coming six years ago.

"He's a wonderful little horse and tries like hell," said Easterby. "He just loves it here and a bit of juice in the ground."

Exciting prospect

Symbology gave Clive Cox a first winner at York for the season and he is considering returning with the 6f fillies' novice stakes winner for the Group 2 Lowther Stakes at the Ebor meeting.

