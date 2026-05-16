'She's a beautiful filly' - Jolivette earns quote of 12-1 for Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot after debut romp

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The only juvenile race at the final meeting of the spring on the Rowley Mile had an impressive roll of honour, including subsequent 1,000 Guineas winners Cachet (2021) and Mawj (2022).

The latest winner, Jolivette , could have Classic aspirations of her own after posting a convincing win.

More immediately, the daughter of Wootton Bassett was handed an opening quote of 12-1 for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot by Paddy Power after the 6f fillies' contest.

Juddmonte's filly looked great in the paddock beforehand and punters took note, forcing her into 2-1 favourite from 11-4 just moments before flagfall.

Half-sister to her classy stablemate Jonquil, Jolivette powered into and out of the Dip under David Probert to hold the late surge of Topaz.

Sam Geake, travelling head lad for winning trainer Andrew Balding, said: "She's a beautiful filly who looked a picture in the paddock and was very professional through the race. She handled the Dip well and I think she'll be heading to Royal Ascot after that."

Pole position

Ed Dunlop had two chances at the meeting and won with them both, taking his strike-rate to four winners from his last six runners.

The main win came with the talented but quirky Superposition , who lived up to his name under jockey Jack Callan to cause a 20-1 upset in the £30,000 7f handicap.

Some shrewdies had twice those odds the night before about the five-year-old, for whom the gaps came at the right time from his draw on the stands' rail.

Dunlop quipped: "We could have had a treble but I took my other entry out! Superposition works with our other winner, Sterling Knight, and is very talented. Jack Callan gave him a lovely ride and we could have a look at the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot after that."

Superposition with jockey Jack Callan and lad Steve Nicholson after his win Credit: David Milnes

An hour earlier Sterling Knight had registered a 12th career win, five years after his first, when running out a convincing scorer of the opening mile handicap.

The 6-1 chance kicked off a 146-1 double for Dunlop when bursting out of the Dip under Cieren Fallon, who is on a good run of his own and was registering his 15th success of the season.

Dunlop said: "He's been a magnificent servant and he's a fun horse for the Turf Club 2024, who own half of him. He's won on the July course before and has now won on the Rowley Mile."

Awesome Agent

Rebel Path and Olivia Haines looked likely to reprise their win of a year ago in the 6f handicap when clear at the Bushes, but the Stuart Williams-trained bottomweight eventually had to settle for third behind stablemate Expert Agent .

The 4-1 chance swept out of the Dip to score up the stands' rail under Marco Ghiani and was not winning out of turn according to the trainer, who bagged the Group 3 Nell Gwyn Stakes at the track last month with Azleet.

He said: "They've both run well. Expert Agent did well to be second to a good one at Windsor last time, so he deserved that."

Williams secured a double of his own when Cherry Cobbler won the 7f apprentice handicap under Chloe Lyons.

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