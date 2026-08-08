Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports
premium

Shergar's groom broke his back while cleaning Ryan Moore's windows - but both men were smiling after being reunited at Ascot

For Dickie McCabe, Ryan Moore and the Hong Kong Jockey Club, this was a memorable Shergar Cup

ASCOT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Saffie Osborne chases down Ryan Moore by spraying Champagne over him after team Great Britain & Ireland win The Shergar Cup during The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot Racecourse on August 08, 2026 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Ryan Moore sprints away from Saffie Osborne's champagne bottle on a day when both were Shergar Cup winnersCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

As Ascot and the Hong Kong Jockey Club had both wanted, this was a Shergar Cup that brought success to Hong Kong and Ryan Moore. In an unexpected twist, it also yielded the discovery that Shergar's groom was once seriously injured when cleaning Moore's windows. 

So much happened on a day when Ascot was filled with noise, cheers and good humour. At its end, the Shergar Cup trophy was lifted by the Great Britain and Ireland team, with Moore awarded the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle as the meeting's leading rider. In the beginning, however, it was all about Hong Kong.

For a start, this was the first time the Dubai Duty Free-backed Shergar Cup has been one of the HKJC's World Pool fixtures. There was also a first ever Hong Kong team, while World Pool ambassador Moore ended an absence from the fixture that stretched back 20 years. There was even a guest appearance from Jojo Rhodes, otherwise known as Miss Universe Hong Kong 2024, although more significant than that was the fact HKJC chairman Martin Liao and his wife Priscilla were in attendance.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Racing writer of the year

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
more inReports
more inReports