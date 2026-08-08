Shergar's groom broke his back while cleaning Ryan Moore's windows - but both men were smiling after being reunited at Ascot

As Ascot and the Hong Kong Jockey Club had both wanted, this was a Shergar Cup that brought success to Hong Kong and Ryan Moore. In an unexpected twist, it also yielded the discovery that Shergar's groom was once seriously injured when cleaning Moore's windows.

So much happened on a day when Ascot was filled with noise, cheers and good humour. At its end, the Shergar Cup trophy was lifted by the Great Britain and Ireland team, with Moore awarded the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle as the meeting's leading rider. In the beginning, however, it was all about Hong Kong.

For a start, this was the first time the Dubai Duty Free-backed Shergar Cup has been one of the HKJC's World Pool fixtures. There was also a first ever Hong Kong team, while World Pool ambassador Moore ended an absence from the fixture that stretched back 20 years. There was even a guest appearance from Jojo Rhodes, otherwise known as Miss Universe Hong Kong 2024 , although more significant than that was the fact HKJC chairman Martin Liao and his wife Priscilla were in attendance.