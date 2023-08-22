'She'll win again this year' - Nick Bradley on top of the world as his racing club strikes again with Mersea

The Nick Bradley Racing Club snared Saturday's Great St Wilfrid with Sophia's Starlight and the syndicate was back in the winner's enclosure when stablemate Mersea landed the 6f handicap.

The Grant Tuer-trained three-year-old raced enthusiastically under Sam James as the pair made all to hold off the late challenge from Happier and win by three-quarters of a length. It was Mersea's second course success from as many starts, and a return to the track is on the cards.

"We loved her at two and she got a little bit of an injury at York when she was giving weight to The Platinum Queen," said Bradley, who manages the club. "She wasn't training with her usual exuberance earlier on in the year so we've been patient.

"We could see her drop back to five furlongs as she did everything wrong today – Sam's instructions were to sit fourth or fifth but he couldn't! I've got her pencilled in to return to Carlisle for a five-furlong race on September 1. I think she'll win again before the end of the year."

On his hot run of form, he added: "A couple of months ago I was pulling my hair out and thinking 'is this the job for me?' but now I'm on top of the world!"

Kavanagh's first

Amateur Paul Kavanagh partnered his first winner in the opening 1m3f handicap restricted to jockeys with fewer than three wins at the start of the season when Owens Lad ran out a comfortable winner.

