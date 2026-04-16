'She'll jump a fence in time' - Charles and Philip Byrnes combine for a double at their local track

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Charles and Philip Byrnes combined for a double at their local track with two winning favourites courtesy of Fly Away Home in the 2m5½f mares' maiden hurdle and Opposite Ends in division two of the 2m3½f handicap hurdle.

Fly Away Home was getting off the mark at the sixth attempt after some fine races in defeat, most notably when second to Champagne Venture at Navan last month, and had to battle hard after the last before prevailing by a length and quarter from Kisuton Enki.

The winning trainer told Racing TV: "She's been consistent, and the ground and the trip was right. Philip said he'd ride her a bit more forward today. I don't know whether she'll run again this season, but I think she'll jump a fence in time."

Opposite Ends put up a career-best when third at Clonmel in February before being brought down late on at the same track last month. However, he bounced back in good style to give the father-and-son combination a double, getting the better of Ballingurteen by four and three-quarter lengths.

Kennedy maintains lead

The top two in the champion jockey standings traded blows as leader Jack Kennedy partnered 6-4 shot He Can't Dance to an emphatic victory in the 3m maiden hurdle for Gordon Elliott before Darragh O'Keeffe guided 3-1 chance Shellrunforbriggs to success in the 2m novice handicap hurdle for Mick Winters.

The gap between the two remains at eight, with Paul Townend the same margin behind in third.

Michael Kenneally moved to within four of Eoin Staples in the race to be crowned champion conditional when he landed the first division of the 2m3½f handicap hurdle on the Diarmuid Ryan-trained Cooltubrid Eva , who sprang a 33-1 surprise.

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