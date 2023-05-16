Racing Post logo
15:00 Beverley

'She'll be a real fun horse over the summer' - Rebecca Menzies delighted with bargain-buy Insolente

Trainer Rebecca Menzies
Rebecca Menzies: "She's slipped down to a very workable mark"Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play10 ran
15:00 Beverley5f Flat, Selling
Distance: 5fClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Insolente
    8/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Montelusa
    fav4/5
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Loveliest
    66/1

Bought for a mere 1,000gns at the Tattersalls February sale, the Rebecca Menzies-trained Insolente caused an upset in the 5f seller when she caught 4-5 favourite Montelusa on the line.

Impressed by the filly's two-year-old form, Menzies was keen to bring the daughter of speedster Harry Angel to her yard.

"Dan Tunmore [who sold her as a yearling] bought her back at Newmarket for small money," Menzies said. "I actually rang him and asked if we could lease her as I followed her early runs for Kevin Ryan and there was a lot of promise there."

Menzies believes syndicate owners The Club Racing Insolente Partnership have a well-handicapped horse for the months ahead.

"PJ McDonald [jockey] said to me she's a very game horse. That is about a bare minimum for her. I think she's probably best over six furlongs; the stiff five here with a strong pace has really suited.

"She's slipped down to a very workable mark and she'll be a real fun horse for the summer. Hopefully, she can progress through handicaps now."

Brilliant Bazaar

The Richard Fahey-trained two-year-old Bombay Bazaar landed the 5f novice stakes by a widening four and a quarter lengths and when asked if Royal Ascot was a target, Fahey's assistant trainer Robin O'Ryan told Racing TV: "He'll be on the list, that's for sure." 

Burrows on the board

Rowayeh justified 10-11 favouritism in the 1m½f fillies' maiden, providing Lambourn trainer Owen Burrows with his first success of the turf season. The three-year-old daughter of Dubawi pulled out more when challenged late on by the Tom Clover-trained Rajindri to win by a head.

David GriffithsReporter
Published on 16 May 2023Last updated 20:10, 16 May 2023
