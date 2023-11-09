'She would've been an unlucky loser' - Onestepatatime continues course love affair with last-gasp victory

Onestepatatime continued her brilliant record at the track with a last-gasp victory in the 3m3f handicap chase under an inspired ride by Sean Quinlan.

The John Wainwright-trained mare had struck twice over the course and distance, and despite looking held at the final fence she was galvanised by Quinlan to deny Motion In Limine by half a length.

"She would've been an unlucky loser," the winning rider told Sky Sports Racing. "The second horse got five lengths on me but she was brave, and while she's small she came for me at the last. I knew when I got her rolling down the hill she wouldn't stop."

Wainwright said: "She's very tough and would've been unlucky as she was tight on the rail turning in. That hill helped and she's a grand mare."

It was a first win over jumps since January for North Yorkshire-based Wainwright, and was the second leg of a double for Quinlan following Thank You Blue's win in the 2m1f maiden hurdle.

Course specialist

Tom Creen landed his fourth success at the track – and his third over the course and distance – when taking the 2m3½f handicap chase.

The Sam England-trained eight-year-old was backing up last month's victory at the County Durham venue when justifying even-money favouritism.

Rate of improvement

Special Rate continued his rapid rise through the ranks, completing a four-timer with an easy victory in the 2m3½f novice handicap chase.

