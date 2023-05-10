'She wins next time out and that might be at Royal Ascot' - Ziggy's joy for Middleham Park with Lily Agnes 1-2

Simon Wood, the man responsible for naming Lily Agnes winner Ziggy’s Phoenix, paid an emotional tribute to his grandad after owners Middleham Park landed a 1-2 in the opening contest.

Wood also had the pleasure of naming the runner-up Ziggy’s Dream and was in a buoyant mood as Ziggy’s Phoenix made all to win by half a length for trainer Richard Hannon.

He said: “I’ve come from a very basic background. My grandad had a greyhound called Ziggy and he was the apple of his eye. He had maybe 100 in his life, but that was the one and it was a tribute to him and my Dad as he was a teen when Ziggy was there.”

Wood, who was also involved with Group 1 winner The Platinum Queen before her sale to Katsumi Yoshida for 1.2 million guineas, added: “I always said to myself, if ever had the chance, that I’d like the privilege to name some horses as I’ve never ever named any.

“I was fortunate enough to name these two and in my opinion, after today, Ziggy’s Dream is actually the better of the two. She wins next time out – and that might be at Royal Ascot."

Back with a winner

Tom Marquand, who missed the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas after being kicked in the elbow on his way to post at Newmarket, rode a winner on his first day back as Amleto took the 1m2½f maiden for William Haggas.

"That's why you rush yourself back, to ride horses who are exciting for the future," the jockey said. "He's a horse who's learning and building on what he's been doing and he's certainly going the right way."

Asked about his own condition, Marquand said: "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't sore, but I'm sound enough to ride. It feels alright once I'm on the back of a horse and that's the main thing."

Trip worthwhile

David Evans was happy to repay his owners with a valuable prize as Radio Goo Goo landed the 6f handicap.

Radio Goo Goo (left) comes out on top in the 6f handicap Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Yogi's Girl provided the Monmouthshire-based trainer a win at this meeting in 2017 and he was thrilled to return to the winner's enclosure again here.

"It’s a brilliant week," he said. "In the first few years I won the Lily Agnes, but it’s very hard to get winners here, especially at this meeting.

"We’ve done alright these last few years and it’s always nice to come here because the owners love it."

No Danger

Taking it easy at home paid off for Danger Alert, who led near the finish to land the 5f handicap under William Buick.

"He's a cool little horse," said the three-year-old's trainer George Boughey. "The guys at home have done a great job, he's probably only had a saddle on his back five times since he ran at the all-weather championships.

"He doesn't take a lot of training and looks magnificent. He trains off a little bit when he gets trained hard so huge credit to them."

Getting a bump may actually have benefited the winner, as Boughey said: "He needs to get there late – the interference probably helped him because otherwise he might have got there too soon and he puts his head up a little. He's been an enigma, but William knows him very well now."

